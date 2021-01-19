Here are His Last 5 Films

Soumitra Chatterjee was a stalwart of the Indian cinema who acted in numerous Bengali films. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient was also a prolific writer, poet and director. He made his debut with Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar, the third part of The Apu Trilogy. He went on to work on several projects with Ray such as Abhijan, Charulata and Aranyer Din Ratri etc.

Chatterjee passed away last year due to a urinary tract infection following his battle with Covid-19, leaving several projects unfinished. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the parallel cinema.

On his birth anniversary, let us take a look at the last five projects Chatterjee worked on:

Abalamban

Released on January 8, 2021, Abalamban is a Narugopal Mandal directorial. Chatterjee plays the character of Dayal Babu in this family drama.

The movie is not available on any streaming platform.

Sakkhee an Eye Witness

This is a thriller directed by Susanta Saha. It tells the story of a young boy who has witnessed a murder and hence becomes a target of the killers. The boy has to run from pillar to post to escape the gang and save his life.

The movie is not available on any streaming platform.

Sraboner Dhara

Released on February 7, 2020, Sraboner Dhara is a drama film directed by Sudeshna Roy and Abhijit Guha. Soumitra Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee star in the movie which deals with Alzheimer’s disease. The movie is based on Between Raindrops, a short story by Dr. Subhendu Sen.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime in some locations.

Tumi O Tumi

Directed by Arunima Dey, Tumi O Tumi tells the story of three struggling women Gunjan, Sindur and Ashalata, belonging to three different generations. It focuses on women empowerment in the Indian society. The film was released on January 17, 2020.

The movie is not available on any streaming platform.

Tokhon Kuasa Chilo

This is a thriller film directed by Saibal Mitra and is based on the novel by Syed Mustafa Siraj published with the same title in 1985. The film revolves around a retired teacher Akhilbabu, played by Soumitra Chatterjee, who struggles against social injustice to keep his family safe.

The movie is not available on any streaming platform.