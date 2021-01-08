Here are His Famous Quotes About Space and Life

It is the 78th birth anniversary of the legendary scientist Stephen Hawking who gave us a number of scientific discoveries in the fields of Physics and Cosmology. The physicist who lived with the motor neurone disease for 50 years of his life passed away at the age of 76 on March 14, the day which happens to be the birth anniversary of another celebrated physicist, Albert Einstein.

On Hawking’s birth anniversary, let us go through some of his famous quotes which are about different issues:

— “I don’t think the human race will survive the next 1,000 years, unless we spread into space. There are too many accidents that can befall life on a single planet. But I’m an optimist. We will reach out to the stars.” This was said when the physicist was talking about the need for colonies in space.

— “Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.”

— While speaking about euthanasia, he said, “The victim should have the right to end his life, if he wants. But I think it would be a great mistake. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there’s life, there is hope.”

— Talking about humans, Stephen said in an interview, “We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special.”

— The physicist had a good sense of humour as he once said, “The downside of my celebrity is that I cannot go anywhere in the world without being recognized. It is not enough for me to wear dark sunglasses and a wig. The wheelchair gives me away.”

— Speaking about his motor neuron disease, Stephen said, “My expectations were reduced to zero when I was 21. Everything since then has been a bonus.”