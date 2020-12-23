Here are His 5 Best Pics on Social Media

Rana Daggubati is an actor and an entrepreneur, primarily known for his works in Telugu language as well as Hindi and Tamil language films. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the few actors in India with a pan-Indian appeal. In addition to being a solid lead actor, Rana has taken up a variety of roles in different languages even as a supporting character. He stepped in the film industry as a visual effects coordinator. He became a producer before an actor with his own launched production company, Spirit Media.

Rana as a co-producer received the National Film Award for Bommalata – A Bellyful of Dreams in 2006. Rana is also a popular television personality, as he hosted many award shows and currently hosts his own celebrity talk show known as No 1 Yaari. Off-screen, Rana is popular for his dashing looks and is a favourite with a strong female fanbase.

On the occasion of Rana’s 35th birthday, let’s look at some of the actor’s best pictures on social media.

Rana aka Bhallaladeva in Baahubali underwent rigorous training to suit the part. He trained in martial arts and a tough workout routine for over five months to achieve the perfect physique.

Back in 2018, Rana got his fans excited as he shared his first look from Haathi Mere Saathi. The film, yet to be released, is believed to be a tribute of sorts to late superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Rana who often sports bearded looks, opted to treat fans with a “face under the bear look”

He sent the internet into a meltdown and wrote, “Alright the beard gone!! Moving into another period!! Working on a new look for 1945 (sic).”

On Prabhas’ birthday, Rana picked this delightful click taken on the sets of Baahubali. Rana played the villainous role, while Prabhas featured in dual roles in the period piece.

There’s something wholesome about Rana the groom’s smile. Rana looked exceedingly happy as he stepped into a new life of marriage with wife, Miheeka.

Happy Birthday, Rana Daggubati!