Here are Her 5 Melodious Renditions

Versatily, ease, magic, melody, ever-lasting appeal – are the words that come to mind when one hears Kavita Krishnamurti.

Rather that is how this legendary singer has been known since the time she debuted as a singer with “Aayega Aanewala”.

Her rendition of every song has always been no less than perfect and soulful; her wide-range of singing captured our hearts, left us awestruck, and continued to sonorously reverberate in our minds.

Otherwise, a very calm, soft-spoken person, Kavita ji has been a master singer, with tremendous power in her voice when it comes to singing.

She exuded exceptional brilliance in every song. Be it classical, folk, film songs, she never ceased to marvel us with her extraordinary talent.

She is one of most renowned, Indian playback singers to have witnessed a glorious 40 years’ singing career and respect.

Let’s salute this Padma Shri winner on her birthday by recounting some of her evergreen songs:

Tu hi re

This AR Rahman classic rendered with such innocence by Kavita and Hariharan has etched an indelible mark in Indian music and continues to enthral and amaze us. How elegantly Kavita ji had delivered the intricate composition!

Hawa Hawai

Listening to this timeless, iconic number, starring Sridevi; sung by Kavita ji even today lights up our faces with joy. She was such a fantastic singer with command over both the western and Indian music that she exuded finesse, always.

Aj Mein Upar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Khamoshi, the musical was indeed made musical by Kavita ji’s magical renditions. There is hardly anyone who wouldn’t get charmed by the melodious voice that had sung the popular song Aj Mein Upar! Such is the charisma, calibre and tonal quality of Kavita Krishnamurthy’s resounding voice.

Kay Sera Sera

A fantastic, peppy, groovy song in her repository is Kay Sera Sera from Pukar picturised on Madhuri. The fun, the rhythm, the beauty in Kavita ji’s voice is unparalleled. That she excelled in every genre is no surprise.

Kahe chher chher mohe

Yet another gem of a song of Kavita ji, lip-synced by Madhuri Dixit, went on to become the talk of the town and a raging hit amongst classical and Bollywood world. The sheer brilliance with which she rendered the classical song is mind-blowing.

Every song reached zenith of popularity not only because of the protagonist’s lip syncing charm or for gorgeous cinematic effect; it was definitely all of the above but in combination with Kavita Krishnamurthy’s wonderful voice inducing a rare command, an enigmatic effortless appeal that catapulted the songs’ to fame.

Her 40 years singing career is adorned with such jewel songs; and as she turns 63 with over 25000 songs sung in 16 languages to her credit, we wish to see her sing more.