Here are Her 5 Adorable Social Media Moments

Shruti Haasan, an Indian film actress who is active in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, celebrates her birthday on January 28. The gorgeous, multi-talented actress has been one of the most popular divas of the time. Born to legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, this beautiful actress is also known for her terrific singing ability; she is a composer as well. Having made her cameo in Hey Ram, followed by her subsequent major roles in Luck, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil toh Bacchha Hai Ji, 3, Gabbar Singh, Behen Hogi Teri, Shruti has been quite popular off-screen as well – given her sartorial choices, fashion statements and social media presence.

With almost 35 films to her credit, as the diva turns 35, let’s take a moment to marvel at some of the adorable Instagram pictures:

Grateful

Posting this cute photo, she kick-started her birthday celebration, which began 2 days earlier on her set. Thanking her crew, she expressed gratitude and happiness as she looked radiant and adorable. Her fun-pose with an attempt to bite is a delight to watch.

Peace lover

This photo instantly makes its way into our hearts. Looking vivacious in pinkish-purplish outfit, sans makeup, letting her hair down, Shruti could be seen flaunting her tattoo on the wrist.

Childhood charm

The actress treated the netizens to this wonderful childhood pic along with a heartfelt note on dreams.

Friendship goals

Posing with her actor-buddy Tamanna, who is also a part of Hindia and Telugu cinema, Shruti could be seen chilling, having a great time on the new year.

Dog lover

Many times, she could be seen patting dogs, puppies in her various Instagram posts. This is one of the many super cute photos of her cuddling a puppy. Her caption has definitely won our hearts with her simplicity, kindness and loving nature.

Meanwhile, Shruti’s casting in Salaar, opposite Prabhas, has been confirmed.