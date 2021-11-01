Here Are Few Things to Remember While Buying Idols of Goddess Laxmi

On the occasion of Deepawali, we worship Goddess Lakshmi to seek her blessings. Usually, a day before Diwali or on the day of Dhanteras, a new idol of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha is brought to the house.

If you wish to bring the idol of Goddess Lakshmi this Diwali, you should check her sawari or the vehicle. Carelessness can take you towards a financial crisis throughout the year.

There are a variety of idols available in the market and you have to be careful about what you bring home for Deepawali. Bringing the right idol will prevent you from the financial crisis for the entire year.

Keep these things in mind before buying the idol of Maa Lakshmi:

If you want to eliminate the future problems of the shortage of money in your house, buy the idol of Mother Lakshmi with the Airavat elephant together.

Two elephants should be made on either side of Mahalakshmi under the shower of water, gold and silver coins. If the elephant is with an urn in its trunk, such an idol is also considered auspicious.

Maa Lakshmi should be seated on a lotus flower. Do not bring a picture of Maa Lakshmi in which she is seated on an owl. It will bring negative energy to your house.

The standing idol of Maa Lakshmi should not be brought home. It is believed that such idols obstruct the flow of money into the house.

If there is an accompanying idol of Lakshmi Narayan, it is necessary to have Garuda as the vehicle.

Never bring a picture in which there is only Maa Laxmi. There must be an idol of Ganesha or Maa Saraswati along with the Goddess. It will bring wealth and knowledge to your house.

Lord Ganesha should always be on the right side of Lakshmi and Bhagwan Vishnu should be on the left side of Lakshmi.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general information. News 18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

