Here Are Easy Ways To Ensure Your Pooja Utensils Keep Shining

In Indian households, the pooja room is considered to be the purest place. Each morning, the head of the house cleans and decorates the pooja room before everyone joins for prayers. The same ritual is performed in the evening too. In most places, the lamps, bells and puja utensils used during the prayers are made of brass. These lamps and utensils get sticky and grimy with oil since they are used on a daily basis. Keeping this holy space clean is not an easy task. Cleaning all the oil from the pooja utensils and making them shine takes some effort. Here are some easy DIY steps to clean your brassware:

Lemon and Baking Soda Polish:

To make a lemon and baking soda polish, cut a lemon in half, squeeze it in one teaspoon of baking soda and stir until it becomes a paste. Rub the paste on the brassware with a soft cloth. If the tarnish is heavy on the utensils or any other brassware item, let it stay for about 30 minutes. Rinse it off with warm water and dry.

Lemon and Salt Polish:

A combination of lemon and salt is another effective way to clean your brassware. Cut a lemon in half, dip the half lemon in a teaspoon of salt. Rub and squeeze the lemon on the effective area. Wash it off with warm water, let it dry. Use daily for desired results.

Flour, Salt, and White Vinegar:

Mix an equal amount of all three ingredients to create a paste. Apply a thin layer of that paste on the brassware, and let it stay for 30-40 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Ketchup, Tomato Sauce, or Tomato Paste:

Tomatoes contain an acid that removes tarnish on brass and other metals. Tomato Ketchup, tomato paste, and tomato sauce all work equally well. Apply a layer and leave it on for an hour. Rinse it off with warm water and let it dry.

