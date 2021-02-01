Here are 6 Yummy, High Protein Diet Recipes to Try

Less carbohydrate intake and more protein intake- this must have been an oft-repeated mantra to all those who frequent the gyms or the nutritionists! Well, this is indeed great advice to adhere to, as supplying your body with a healthy portion of protein in combination to the right food-ingredients is an excellent way to stay fit and active. Your body requires 0.7-8 grams of protein per kilogram of your body weight.

You must incorporate a high protein diet in your meal plan. Here are some of its benefits to take note of a high protein diet-

It is beneficial for:

Muscle building and strengthening,

Boosting Immunity

Reducing blood pressure

Keeping hunger pangs at bay

Improving bone health

Boosting metabolism

Aiding in weight loss

So, you see a high protein diet is highly recommended not only because it keeps you full and satiated for prolonged periods, but it also aids in losing fat the healthy way.

Get a healthy dose of protein supply from these high protein recipes:

Low-carb zucchini egg nest

Have this amazing recipe with baby tomatoes, some olive oil, a little balsamic vinegar, paprika, fresh basil, fresh dill, ground pepper, sea salt and enjoy protein-boost.

Spiced carrot and red lentil soup

High in fiber besides being a high protein meal, this vegetarian recipe is delicious, super versatile, and a powerhouse of nutrition.

Lentils and amaranth patties

Have this gluten-free amaranth that is a rich source of protein to your heart’s content; when combined with lentils, it boosts protein supply to your body.

California whipped cottage cheese bowl

This creamy, soft, smooth, delicious meal with avocados, raw almonds will furnish your body with around 20 gram protein; along with vitamins, iron, and calcium.

Garlic shrimp with quinoa

This mouth-watering, delectable recipe brimming with the richness of lean protein would be a fantastic inclusion in your high protein diet plan. Both the ingredients are excellent sources of protein and fiber. You can substitute shrimps with salmon or chicken according to your preference as well since both are super rich in protein.

Sticky sesame tofu with broccoli

It is a great addition to your meal plan due to its savoury, tender, yet crispy, oil free preparation. With the boiled tofus served with rich, nutritious sesame and broccoli- you can get a nutty, flavourful meal with rice on the side.