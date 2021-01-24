Here are 5 Ways to Keep Your Skin Moisturized

The key to soft, supple, glowing skin is by retaining the moisture intact in the skin. Keep your body hydrated, well-nourished from within and without. You can have a smooth, buttery soft skin if you know how to keep it moisturized. Drink plenty of fluids, and follow a skincare regimen on a regular basis. You need to choose a moisturizer that is appropriate for your skin type. Be it a cosmetic product or natural ingredients, ensure that it suits your skin type.

You can do the following to keep your skin moisturized:

Essential oil massage

Follow a cleansing, toning and moisturizing regime on a daily basis to prevent dry, itching skin. For moisturizing, you can opt for any essential oil such as jojoba, argon, avocado, and massage your skin. You can add a few drops in your bathwater post-shower as well. This traps the moisture in the body and leaves your skin feeling soft and supple. Apart from essential oils, using coconut, olive, almond oil are also remarkably good for dry skin. They enhance the skin tone, texture, lending a beautiful glow.

Oatmeal mask

While you have oatmeal, make sure that you get benefitted by applying its mask as well on the skin. Mix oatmeal and honey and leave the mixture on your face, neck, hands for around 15-20 minutes. Then, wash it off with tepid water. It is a highly soothing mask that will make your skin amazingly radiant. You can apply a moisturizer as well after some time. Then, try to wear socks, gloves to keep the moisture trapped in your skin.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is known to have anti-aging properties. It soothes the skin, reduces any kind of redness or inflammation, or irritation on the skin, keep acne breakouts at bay. You can drink aloe vera juice as well to nourish our body from within.

Papaya-honey mask

Take a few papaya slices and mash them. Then, mix it with honey, rose water and apply the pack all over your face and neck. You can also apply the pack on your hands. Let it rest for some time while you place cucumber or potato slices on your eyelids. The fruit enzymes are a great remedy for flaky skin. The alpha-hydroxy acids present in them nourish the skin, exfoliates dead cells, and imparts the much-coveted radiance to your skin. You can also use tomato.

Drink milk and also apply it

Soak a cotton cloth in a bowl of milk. Ensure that the milk is not hot or too cold. Then, place the soaked cloth over your face. Milk has lactic acid, anti-inflammatory properties and act as a natural moisturizer.