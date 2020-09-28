Here are 5 Times Lata Mangeshkar Collaborated with Her Sisters for Melodious Songs

Lata Mangeshkar is celebrating her 91st birthday today. The celebrated singer who is also known as the nightingale of the country has given her melodious voice to over 25,000 songs in her almost eight-decade-long career.

All the Mangeshkar sisters namely Lata Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar are singers and known for their musical voices. Let us take a look at some of the Hindi songs which Mangeshkar sisters have sang together.

Aplam Chaplam Chaplayee Re

This song by Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar was from the 1955 film Azaad starring Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari and Pran. Music director C Ramachandra composed this song which became an instant hit.

Chhap Tilak Sab

This is a poem written by Amir Khusro who was a Sufi mystic in the 14th century. Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar sang this popular number from the 1978 film Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki. The duo of Laxmikant Pyarelal composed this song for the movie starring Nutan, Asha Parekh, Vinod Khanna, Vijay Anand and Geeta Behl.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRbNuPgXYVc

Main Chali Main Chali

This was also sung by Lata-Asha duo and was composed by legendary music compose RD Burman, who also later married Asha Bhosle. It was from the 1968 movie Padosan starring Kishore Kumar, Saira Banu, Guru Dutt and Mehmood.

Duniya Mein Hum Aaye Hain

The song from the 1957 classic Mother India was sung by Lata along with sisters Meena and Usha. This song is picturised on Nargis Dutt. The movie also stars Rajendra Kumar, Sunil Dutt and Raaj Kumar. Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Naushad composed the music for this film.

Khile Hai Sakhi Aaj Phoolwa

From the 1963 black and white movie Grahasti, this song was picturised on yesteryear actors Nirupa Roy, Shubha Khote and Rajyashree. The music of this film was composed by Ravi Shankar Sharma.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c577Peusbzs

We wish Lata on turning 91.