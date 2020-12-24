Here are 5 Side Effects of Apple Cider Vinegar

If you ever google benefits of apple cider vinegar (ACV), you would be flooded with blogs and websites singing its praises. However, they can be too much of a bad thing and an inappropriate amount of apple cider vinegar can lead to adverse health effects.

As the name suggests, ACV is a tonic made by converting sugar in apple to alcohol. Yeast is used to facilitate the reaction and microorganisms like bacteria are also employed to process the fermentations.

The resultant vinegar is high in acetic acid. It can help in many health situations and is used widely for skincare and overall wellness. It can benefit weight loss, help lower blood sugar levels, also help in regulating cholesterol levels. The ACV may sound almost like a magical cure-all as it is so ubiquitous in traditional remedies as well as scientific studies. However, excessive intake or sometimes even moderate quantities can have adverse effects on the body.

Skin problems

Though many beauty aficionados swear by all the benefits ACV has in the way of skincare, it can actually damage the skin in certain users. Applying it directly onto the skin may result in a burning sensation or worse.

Gastroparesis

ACV can help control blood sugar levels by reducing the speed it takes for food to exit the stomach and enter the lower digestive tract. This can cause gastroparesis. The condition is often found in type 1 diabetes patients.

Loss of Blood and bone potassium

According to some studies, heavy consumption of ACV can lead to the reduction of potassium levels in the body. Potassium is needed to regulate muscle movement and heartbeat.

Digestive problems

As it reduces appetite (why it’s considered beneficial for weight loss), it can reduce your food intake. This can result in problems with digestion and adversely affect the body.

Dental issues

As it’s acidic, it should be no surprise that regular intake of ACV can roughen the enamel and lead to teeth sensitivity. The same issue is common with acidic soft drinks as well.