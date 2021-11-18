Here are 5 Make-Up Hacks That Only Drag Queens Can Tell You

Besides being talented artists and creatives, drag queens also happen to know some make-up secrets that may revolutionise your own make-up routine. Drag queens utilise the power of make-up to channel their alter egos and leave their audience mesmerised.

Let us take a look at five secrets of make-up shared by drag queens:

Let your foundation cook

The first step of your make-up which includes the setting of a perfect base starts with the foundation. One must let their foundation rest and cook or bake as the drag queens call it before you start with the next step. As per tops shared in a report in Bustle, one must apply a dab or two of the liquid foundation on their face and let it sit before you start blending with a brush or a sponge. Once the foundation sits on your face for five to ten minutes, blend it and watch how seamlessly it glides over your face. Another tip shared by drag queens involves leaving the foundation on your lips if you are planning to apply lipstick.

Invest in highlighter

Listen to Drag Race UK’s participant Tayce who swears by highlighters to add that extra dewy and glamorous look to your make-up routine. Not everyone is interested or even an expert in contouring their face, but a good highlighter will brighten your face like no other product. There are a range of products in the market that provide that perfect shade of glitter that will add that touch of drama to your face.

Apply as much of a product as you want to

A drag queen is not known for her subtlety, hence you cannot expect to learn about a “no make-up look” from her. For drag queens it is all about that extra drama that makes them stand out in the crowd. Hence you can go for a bright red lipstick, and extra dark shaped eyebrows and embrace it.

Lip liners are important

More than a good lipstick, a lip liner makes up for an essential make-up product for drag queens. Lip liner is perfect for long-lasting lipstick wear and it will also stop the perfect lipstick applied pout from spreading onto your skin. Lip liners are handy in enhancing your lip shape, especially your cupid’s bow. As Tayce told Cosmopolitan, “I like to take the liner out just a tiny bit on the edges of the upper lip, and then bring it up just above my natural lip line in the centre where the cupid’s bow is. It’s a game changer.”

Hairspray is also make-up fixing potion

A drag queen knows that the hairspray will make your makeup last no matter what the heat or cold. You do not have to splurge on an expensive fixing spray. However, one thing that you must remember is that the hairspray should only be applied if you have an intense moisturising routine.

