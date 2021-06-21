Her Pics with Shaheer Sheikh

The model-cum-actor-cum producer got married to her longtime boyfriend, the very popular, handsome TV actor, Shaheer Sheikh amid the pandemic last year on November, 27. The duo keeps sharing their adorable photos on social media that give the fans a sneak peek into their heartwarming, happy lovelife.

Let’s take a look at the gorgeous couple’s photos on the special occasion of Ruchikaa Kapoor’s birthday:

Ruchikaa and Shaheer Sheikh dated each other for a long time before they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony. This photo of the duo beaming with joy was shared when they just got married.

Ruchikaa shared this ravishing photo from her beach vacation with hubby Shaheer. She captioned it as: There can’t be any greater adventure than taking on the world as a team. Love you partner.

The beautiful couple marked their 6th month of togetherness post-marriage by sharing this adorable photo.

Pics of Ruchikaa and Shaheer set major couple as well as travel goals for all. This photo is from one of their many travels. They could be seen twinning in this pic.

Another photo of the pretty couple twinning in red chequered shirts, lovingly looking at each other.

Ruchikaa and Shaheer shared this amazing snap seated on a cliff-top. The couple could be seen twinning in blue.

Her caption read: On Top of the World…with my World

A cute photo of Ruchikaa with Shaheer where they could be seen making funny faces.

The couple is very much in love with one another and never shies away from expressing it.

What a beautiful, lovestruck photo of the couple! Keywords:

