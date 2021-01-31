Her Pics with Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora are Major Squad Goals

Amrita Arora the ever-so-youthful actor, is one of the rare actresses in Bollywood who has managed to remain fit, and suave even in the 40s bracket. Having starred in almost 20 films, she is currently a doting mother of two.

Stepping into the 43rd year, Amrita Arora has effortlessly retained her charm, and elegance as evident from her stunning pictures.

Mostly seen with her girl gang, Amrita is used to celebrate her birthdays with her besties- Kareena, Karishma, Malaika along with the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Saif, Natasha Poonawala, Maheep Kapoor, Riteish Sidhwani, and a bunch of families from B-town.

Amidst the prevalent notion that an actress can never be friends with another actress, here we have the ravishing Amrita Arora whose friendship with Kareena has been much talked about.

Going from strength to strength, they continue to share great camaraderie and set major friendship goals for us. We get to witness their lovely bonding through the photos that Amrita continues to share on social media.

Here are some photos of Amrita with her bubbly gang of girls:

Looking at them one can see that friends are like diamonds, forever. Captioned as “It’s been a fortune of memories…” the amigos can be seen giggling, having a gala time.

With Karishma, Malaika, mom-to-be Kareena and another friend, they are all smiles to welcome the new beginnings.

Amrita reposted this lovely photo of her girl gang hurdled together, looking every bit gorgeous. Hashtags- major missing goes on to say how deep their bonding is.

This collage of her bunch of friends napping is just so adorable. Captioned as ‘Friends that nap together, stay forever’ – goes on to show their unity and solidarity amidst lockdown days of staying apart.

Fun and frolic is what this girl gang stands for. This photo from their luncheon is simply fab and makes us sit up and plan a get together with our girl gang.

Captioned as ‘Onam madness’ this photo gives us a sneak peek into the way in which she celebrates festivals with her friends, with equal enthusiasm and gusto.

Each and every photo speaks a thousand words about the beautiful, deep friendship they share.