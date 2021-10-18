Hema Malini Shares Pics from Birthday Celebartion, Twins with Husband Dharmendra

Hema Malini turned a year older today (October 17). On the occasion, the veteran actress took to Twitter to share glimpses from her birthday celebration. She rang in her special day at home with her husband Dharmendra, daughter Esha Deol, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and Sanjay Khan. In the pictures, the actress can be seen dressed in red salwar suit and Dharmendra is twinning with her. “Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends,” she captioned the pictures.

Earlier, Esha took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen leaning on her mother. The mother-daughter duo is twinning their outfits in kurta churidar sets. While Esha’s ensemble featured a pink floral pattern, Hema’s dress had embroidery and embellishments in blue. In her birthday-special post, Esha, who is ‘bittu’ to her mother, wrote, “Happy birthday, mamma. Love you. Stay blessed, happy and healthy. Always by your side through thick & thin, your Bittu.” Esha is the elder daughter of Hema and Dharmendra. The couple also has a younger daughter, Ahana.

In the comments section of Esha’s post, many fans and followers wished Hema on the occasion. Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday.” Actress Celina Jaitly, who co-starred with Esha in the film No Entry, also dropped a series of emojis.

