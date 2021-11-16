‘Hello Mayor’ Programme to Pink Auto for Women, TMC Prepares for Agartala Civic Polls

The Tripura local body elections are getting more attention this time as this is the first time TMC is testing their strength outside West Bengal in a serious manner.

The TMC has released its manifesto, ‘Agartala’s Navratna’ for the Agartala corporation elections with nine promises in nine areas in the presence of top leaders of the party. The TMC is trying to project a Kolkata-like beautification plan for Agartala.

Programmes like ‘Hello Mayor’ to free WiFi zone all are there in the Kolkata corporation areas as well. Apart from that, 100 per cent CCTV coverage, pink auto service for women, bio-toilets in every ward also featured in the manifesto.

In the special ‘Hello Mayor’ programme, there is going to be a dedicated number for the common man where they can call the mayor of Agartala and relate their problems any time.

The other major points include an emphasis on road development, fire extinguisher and fire preparation in every market, more ATMs in the city, more developmental work in the parks.

The emphasis will be on the beautification of Agartala. TMC leader Susmita Dev said, “Mamata Banerjee’s motto is development so here too that will be implemented. We are not like BJP, they are a jumla party.”

Speaking to News18, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjya said, “Agartala is under smart city scheme, so whatever they are saying does not make any sense. Ask them to give security to women in Bengal, they want riots in Tripura. People have understood their plans, so they will not vote for them.”

