Heartfelt Quotes and Messages to Send to Your Loved Ones

The first festival of the year 2021, Lohri, has arrived and the preparations for celebration have already started. Lohri is known as the harvest festival and marks the arrival of the spring season. It usually falls in the Hindi month of Paush or Magh on January 13 every year. The festival is all about loads of sweets, popcorn, gajak, rewari, bonfire, dhol and nagada.

Lohri is commonly celebrated in the northern part of India. People celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm, with bonfires and folk performances. On Lohri, people love to meet and greet each other. However, this year the Covid-19 pandemic has restricted people to their homes. Hence, people will get to wish and greet their dear and closed ones a happy and successful year through the digital medium.

We have enlisted some of the happy and heartfelt wishes you can send to your loved ones on the eve of Lohri.

1. Sending warm wishes to you at the first festival of the year. Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan.

2. This Lohri let us burn our worries, fear and doubts. Let’s bury the negative and sow positivity in our lives. Tuade Saariyaan Nu Lohri di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan !! Khushiyaan Da Saal Rahe!

3. May this harvest season enrich you and your family with prosperity, good health & happiness. Happy Lohri!!!

4. May the Lohri fire burn away all the worries and sadness from your life and bring you prosperity, joy, and good health. Here’s wishing you a prosperous and auspicious Lohri.

5. May this Lohri enrich your life with the sweetness of rewari, the joyous pop of popcorns, and the delectable spices of makki ki roti and sarson da saag. Happy Lohri!!!

6. The day of Lohri is here. It’s time to sing the songs of a happy childhood and rejoice like carefree children. Happy Lohri!!!

7. This Lohri, let the bonfire illuminate every corner of your heart and life with great joy and happiness. Happy Lohri!!!

8. May this festival of zeal and verve take away all the darkness from your life and replace it with energy, enthusiasm, and prosperity. Happy Lohri.

9. May this Lohri mark the starting of new beginnings and the best opportunities for you. Here’s hoping that the auspicious day turns all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into huge achievements. Happy Lohri!!!

10. This Lohri, may the sweetness of jaggery and warmth of groundnuts add ta happy zing to your life. Happy Lohri.