Heard of Garlic Tea? Here Are its Benefits That Will Compel You to Try it

Not many think of using garlic in their tea since it being a herb is strongly associated with non-vegetarian cooking. When it comes to Bengalis, they will never stand for something ‘musty’ as garlic to be added to tea, which is supposed to be relaxing and a stress-reliever. But what many don’t know is that garlic tea is just as useful and tasty as ginger tea. Below are the benefits of garlic tea:

Garlic is extremely useful in fighting diseases such as hypertension or diabetes. It can be brewed very easily at home and adding lemon and honey to it significantly enhances its quality.

It is advised to drink garlic tea in winters for its anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. This tea is great for metabolism, immunity and good health. Garlic tea is also extremely useful against heart diseases.

Garlic tea is known to be extremely rich in vitamin C. As a result, it also helps in controlling the level of cholesterol in the body and saving you from heart disease.

Making garlic tea at home is also extremely easy. All you need is to heat the water in a pot, bring it to the boiling point, and then add tea leaves to it (the way you would normally make tea). After that, add grated garlic and ginger to it and leave it to simmer for a few seconds. Then add a little cardamom powder, cloves and a few other herbs to it. Once it has mixed well, turn off the gas and filter out the tea through a sieve and sip it.

