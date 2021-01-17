Health Benefits of Warm Jaggery Water

Feeling low in energy? Why don’t you try having gur-water and see your fatigue fly away. Yes, jaggery being a complex carbohydrate instantly supplies the body with energy that lasts for long. So, if you are looking for ways to stay fit with using the natural, plant-based way then lay your hands on cubes of jaggery- that has been recommended since the time of Ayurvedic practices and beyond. Made from concentrated raw sugarcane juice, some from date palm or coconut sap, gur or bellam are a favourite, highly beneficial sweetener which can be relished instead of refined sugar.

Beside this instant energy booster, jaggery in warm water has some great medicinal benefits and can work wonders for your health. Read ahead, to know more.

1. Improves metabolism and immunity:

Jaggery is a great source for magnesium, vitamin B1, B6, C; and brimming with antioxidants and minerals such as zinc, selenium. Hence, if you have this nutrient-rich gur in warm water either in the morning or before going to bed, be certain to get a healthy dose of immunity booster and enhanced metabolism rate.

2. Aids in weight loss:

Ever heard of having sweet and getting to lose weight? Well, it is indeed a fact that you can have sweet but in the form of jaggery in warm water and ensure your weight loss program is right on track. One of the many advantages of jaggery is that being rich in potassium, it aids in maintaining the electrolyte balance in the body. So, water retention is reduced and you get to shed those extra kilos. Along with it, jaggery nourishes your building muscles.

3. Body cleanser:

Jaggery has properties that help cleanse the body. It naturally detoxifies the body, purifies the blood, cleanses the liver. If you consume jaggery in warm water on a regular basis in limited quantities, your skin will get that much-needed glow, body will effectively stay healthy, free of diseases as harmful toxins will be flushed out from the body.

4. Treats anemia:

If you have low haemoglobin count, since ancient times, intake of jiggery was often suggested. It is enriched with iron and folate which ensure the RBC count is well maintained in the body. Be it expecting women, or anemic person- having gur in warm water raises the haemoglobin level in the body.

5. Eases joint pain and controls blood pressure:

Jaggery is known to strengthen the bones, relieve joint aches, cure bone ailments such as arthritis and soothe the body. Also, due to the high potassium and sodium content, jaggery in warm water helps balance the blood pressure in the body.