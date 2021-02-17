He says Fidelity wouldn’t let him sell during Reddit mayhem, costing him $830,000

Nokia NOK AMC AMC Louis Hernandez filed a claim with Wall Street’s self-regulator against Fidelity Brokerage Services on Thursday for blocking his attempts to unload shares ofandon January 28, his lawyer told CNN Business. Hernandez, who lives in Arizona, eventually sold the shares at a steep discount from where they had been trading when he initially tried to sell them, the lawyer said.

“It caused a huge loss for our client in a matter of days. It was really devastating,” William Lewis, the lawyer representing Hernandez, said in an interview.

Fidelity said it had not received this specific complaint and does not comment on specific customers. The company said it does not have any restrictions in place, except for customers who trade with borrowed money, known as margin trading. Fidelity said it regularly adjusts margin and risk requirements for individual stocks based on market risks and other factors.

“Fidelity strongly encourages all investors to review their investments and ensure they align with their overall financial plan,” the company said in a statement.

Source link