‘He Inspired Every Actor of His Generation’

The film industry along with his countless fans were devastated after versatile actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. He made a name for himself through his exceptional acting not only in Bollywood but Hollywood too.

Now, two years after he left a void in the film industry, people are remembering the late actor and his remarkable work. Among them was actor Pankaj Tripathi who also went to the National School of Drama like Irrfan.

Remembering Irrfan in an interview with ETimes, Pankaj highlighted how the Piku actor used to regularly visit NSD. He shared that Irrfan was his senior at the acting school and used to interact with them. “Those conversations with our seniors were enriching,” he added.

Further, Pankaj talked about how Irrfan has inspired almost every actor of his generation. The actor also said that he gets emotional every time he talks about Irrfan. “I am not able to talk a lot about him,” he said.

Pankaj underlined that people did not just draw inspiration for acting from Irrfan, but also for on-screen and off-screen behaviour and learned the way acting should be seen. “He has inspired everyone immensely,” Pankaj emphasised. He added that Irrfan had a unique approach towards acting and “was breaking the formula.”

Talking about Irrfan’s versatile work, Pankaj said that he has seen around 50-60 films in his life, of which, several are of Irrfan Khan. He shared that he somehow used to manage to watch Irrfan’s films as they were enlightening for him. “He was an institution,” he added.

Pankaj said that while the world recognised Irrfan’s work quite late, his movies like Maqbool and Warrior were enough for him to get familiar with his potential. He even recalled how he was thinking about the actor a few days back and could not hold back his tears.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020 at the age of 53 after battling with a rare form of cancer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.