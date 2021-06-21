HC Urged to Direct Bengal Govt to File Report on Withdrawing Suvendu Adhikari Security Cover

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday prayed before the Calcutta High Court for a direction to the Director of Security of the state to file a report on withdrawing his security cover. On a plea by the state Advocate General to respond, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya fixed the matter for further hearing on June 24.

Adhikari’s counsel prayed before the court that a report be filed by the Director of Security, West Bengal, as to the reason why the security cover of the petitioner was withdrawn by the state on May 18. It was also prayed that the report should clarify whether there is any continuing perception of threat to Adhikari’s life warranting security cover.

The BJP MLA’s counsel submitted that even though he enjoys Z-category security cover from the central government, he would still require the state governments support in three areas – pilot car, route lining and monitoring the places where public meetings may be held. Advocate General Kishore Dutta sought time to respond to the prayer made on behalf of Adhikari and the court granted it.

Adhikari, who was a minister in the Trinamool Congress government, has been accorded a ‘Z’ category VIP security cover by the central government in December last year, after he resigned from the primary membership of the party. He joined the BJP later that month.

