Having Trouble in Sleeping? Here’s How You Address Your Sleeping Woes

Sleep disorder is something that plagues many people in the modern world. According to the website worldsleepday.org, about 45 per cent of the world’s population suffers from sleep disorders. Many are unable to get a good night’s sleep even after working hard all day long. If you are one of those people who suffer from sleep-related troubles and cannot get a good night’s rest without popping pills, the below list is for you:

Please do not go to bed with wet feet. According to doctors, feet are an important part of the body and control much of the body temperature. Sleeping with wet feet will rob you of your body temperature balance and hence disturb your sleep. Make sure to wipe your feet thoroughly before going to bed.

Maintain uniformity of time while going to sleep, i.e. form a habit of going to bed at the same time every day. Stay away from the internet and social media before you go to bed as they disturb the mind’s relaxed state and keep you awake.

Instead of surfing the internet, try reading a book before going to bed. Reading relaxes the mind, so you can fall asleep immediately after you hit the bed.

Finish your dinner at least two hours before you hit the bed. Take your last cup of tea or coffee at least four hours in advance. If you adhere to these two rules, you will fall asleep easily.

Bad quality beds and mattresses are also one of the reasons for sleep disturbances. Make sure you invest in a comfortable mattress that helps your muscles and nerves to relax.

Try to take a bath, preferably in lukewarm water, before going to bed. You will feel much more relaxed.

