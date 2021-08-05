Have You Seen This Painting by Nilofer Suleman at Swara Bhasker’s New Home?

Fans are always eager to get a glimpse inside their favourite celebrity’s house. Celebrities, much to their joy, do not disappoint and continue to share photos taken in various parts of the residence. Actress Swara Bhasker is no different. She chose to show off her freshly remodelled house, and it’s too lovely to pass up.

The Tanu Weds Manu star headed to Instagram once more to reveal a fresh new addition to her home’s wall – a painting by artist Nilofer Suleman. A more in-depth examination of the artwork exposes intricate details about Mumbai and its people.

Swara’s residence has colourful decor and a large mural on the wall. The couch and drapes were chosen to contrast with the colour scheme of the home. The bookshelf, on the other hand, is the main attraction.

Swara showed her admiration for the artist in the caption and she said, “Love this Bombay bus stop…Capturing so much of the essence of Aamchi Mumbai, including the lady with the daily basket of fresh fish, the ‘taporis,’ and the movie posters. And the sleeping doggy. Thank you for bringing your magic to my home.”

In one of the latest posts on her Instagram, the actress gave us a glimpse of the French windows through which we can see a magnificent city view of Mumbai.

Then we saw these set of pictures that feature her mommy dearest. In the snaps, Swara’s mum, Ira Bhasker, can be seen giving instructions to the people who are arranging the stuff inside the house. As for the caption, Swara gave it a touch of humour and wrote, “Boss mama making sure I get back home. Quite literally.”

Swara has appeared in a number of critically praised films, including Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Veere Di Wedding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here