Have you lost your job or business in Europe due to the pandemic? Share your story

Companies in retail and hospitality are finding it increasingly difficult to avoid bankruptcy, placing millions of jobs at risk. While several governments have kept financial support packages in place, these measures cannot keep all firms afloat.

The pandemic is also driving lasting changes in the way that people work and spend their money , which could mean that certain types of enterprises and jobs don’t fully recover.

