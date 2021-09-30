Have You Ever Tried Retinol? Here’s All You Should Know About the Serum

Retinol or Retinoid, an umbrella term used for all derivatives of Vitamin A, has taken the skincare world by storm. From celebrities to the common men, people have become avid users of this serum. A few drops of the retinol serum can have a transformative effect on the skin as it is capable of improving the texture of the skin as well as reduce pigmentation. It also gives a vibrant glow to your face. With so much demand and popularity, it is obvious that a lot of misinformation about the ingredient and its usage is also doing rounds on the internet.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, several skincare experts, cosmetologists, and dermatologists have debunked a couple of myths about retinol.

A lot of people think that retinol or retinoids are too abrasive for the tender area around the eye. Consultant aesthetic surgeon and cosmetologist at Wockhardt hospitals, Dr Shraddha Deshpande states that the periorbital skin is most prone to lines and wrinkles, and retinol can help in smoothening and eliminating fine lines. However, it should be used in moderation.

MD Integrative Skin & aesthetic specialist Dr Kiran Sethi claimed that retinol can be applied for years and it will only improve the signs of aging. According to the specialist, it prevents fine lines, enlarged pores, and even acne. However, she suggested that if anyone’s skin is getting dry due to aging, they should reduce the frequency and strength of the serum.

There is a misconception that stronger formula or if used in larger quantities, product will always show better results. Well, one should not apply this outlook with retinol as jumping to a stronger formula can cause side effects. It is always advisable to start with lower concentrations and then depending on the basis of the results, you can increase or lower the strength of the retinol.

As Retinol is a Vitamin A derivative, it permeates deep into the skin and stimulates collagen formation, therefore people often assume that it is exfoliating because of the peeling and redness. Dermatologist, cosmetologist, and trichologist, Dr Vandana Punjabi reveals that the peeling effect on the skin is seen is due to the dryness and irritation of the skin.

People also believe that skin thinning is due to the irritation associated with taking a retinoid that is too robust for one’s skin. However, Dr Punjabi states that retinol increases cell turnover and promotes dermal collagen remodelling, which eventually improves skin elasticity and firmness.

