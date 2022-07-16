Have Demanded Discussion on Agnipath, Unemployment, Farmers’ Issues: Cong’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Opposition has demanded a discussion on the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, unemployment and farmers’ issues in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Saturday after Speaker Om Birla held an all-party meeting here. The meeting was held at Parliament premises in the evening and was attended by floor leaders of several political parties.

“We have demanded that discussion should be held on Agnipath, unemployment and issues related to farmers and sufficient time be given to the Opposition to raise these issues in the House,” Chowdhury told reporters later. The Speaker holds this customary all-party meeting before the start of every parliament session.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18.

