Have been putting in hard yards, glad with my performance in 2nd ODI: Prasidh Krishna | Cricket News

AHMEDABAD: Pacer Prasidh Krishna , who emerged star performer in India’s 44-win in the second ODI, said that he has been striving to get consistent and was pleased that his efforts paid off on Wednesday.The lanky Karnataka pacer returned with fine figures of 4/12 and drew praise from his skipper.

“It has been almost a year since I made my debut for India. I have been striving to get more consistent since then,” Prasidh said during the post-match press conference.

“I remember, when I started off, I used to get excited and had too many emotions running through.

For his outstanding match-winning bowling display in the 2nd #INDvWI ODI, @prasidh43 bags the Man of the Match awar… https://t.co/HexLJCXAyh — BCCI (@BCCI) 1644424793000

“But over time, we practised together as a team. We have had plans and we have been very clear on what we wanted to work on. And glad it paid off today,” the 25-year-old pacer said.

Suryakumar Yadav also played a crucial role in India’s win with his 64-run knock against the West Indies.

9⃣ Overs3⃣ Maidens1⃣2⃣ Runs4⃣ Wickets@prasidh43 put on a fantastic show with the ball & played a key role in… https://t.co/aYrotUaFEs — BCCI (@BCCI) 1644426358000

Skipper Rohit Sharma was effusive in his praise for Prasidh, who conceded in only 12 runs in nine overs. He termed Prasidh’s spell as one of the best he has seen in recent times.

“That was something flattering for me because he (Rohit) has been playing cricket for lot of time. (Praise) Coming from him, I am very happy,” the pacer said.

“Personally, like I said, I have been putting in yards and trying to do this for quite some time now, so I am glad it happened today,” he added.

Prasidh said the Motera track was favourable for bowlers and that also helped him.

“The pitch was more favourable for the bowlers. There was more purchase in the wicket. The lengths I was hitting on were very similar, but the extra help was aiding my bowling,” he elaborated.