Hasten Your Weight Loss Regime With These 8 Yummy Food Combos

Tired of waiting to lose weight and following the same old weight loss diet. Do you know how beneficial it is to pair up foods if you are eyeing to lose weight? Here are some delicious food combinations to jazz up your diet program and stimulate weight loss.

1. Warm tea

Why don’t we start with a warm drink made of green tea, dash of lime, mint and ginger to beat the chilly winter months! This antioxidant-rich, tasty drink is known to expedite weight loss, keep you full and your hunger pangs at bay.

2. Handful of raspberries, almonds, greek yogurt

A great source of vitamin D, calcium, antioxidants- this meal combo is a huge hit among fitness aficionados.

3. Oatmeal, blueberries, cinnamon, walnut

It is a highly fibre-rich diet that can help you jumpstart your day by supplying your muscles the right amount of nutrition required. Walnuts being the brain food, add an additional crunchy, tasty texture and dimension to your diet plan.

4. Egg, spinach (leafy greens) in avocado oil, peas

This delectable protein, an iron-rich meal will leave you satiated and happy. It aids in bulking up and lose more weight in the process.

5. Curd and cucumber

These two are a highly recommended combination of foods that can speed up your metabolism.

Try having curd and cucumber after lunch and your gut will thank you for the magical, cooling effect of the duo; as your body magically cuts on the fat.

6. Quinoa, black beans, avocado, grated coconut

Filled with nature’s goodness, this combination will surely leave your taste buds thanking you. While you happily eat this healthy, fiber-rich, palatable meal, your body will burn fat, make your skin glow and strengthen bones at the same time.

7. Lentils, broth, tomatoes

Nothing like a nice, hot bowl of lentil soup with tomatoes, anti-inflammatory turmeric, black pepper in it. It boosts up your weight loss in a yummy way.

8. Chicken, kale, barley

Loaded with lean protein, this leafy kale combination works wonders for belly fat and helps you get a slim waistline. With some barley in it, the meal gets an added kick.

What is so amazing about these waste-whittling food combinations is that besides aiding you in weight loss, they also keep you full and not look unnecessarily bloated.