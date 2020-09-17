Has Gigi Hadid Already Given Birth? Her Father’s Poem Creates Baby’s Delivery Buzz

Gigi Hadid’s fans were in for a surprise when the supermodel’s father shared a poem welcoming his grandchild, leaving many wondering if she has already given birth.

On Wednesday, Mohamed Hadid shared a welcoming poem titled “Grandpa’s Heart,” for his grandchild who is due this month. The poem read, “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” he wrote. “I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear.”

According to DailyMail, some fans read too much between the lines and assumed that the real estate developer is announcing the arrival of his grandchild through this post. One user commented, “Did Gigi give birth to her baby, please can anyone answer,” to which he responded, “No, not yet.”

In the post, Mohamed also had a message for his daughter Gigi who is expecting a child with her 27-year-old boyfriend Zayn Malik. The message read, “In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you @gigihadid (sic).”

The Hadid family is quite pumped to welcome the new family member as we fans can see from their social media. Gigi’s sister and supermodel Bella Hadid also shared a post expressing her love for both Zayn and her sister. In the image, Bella and Gigi are both embracing their stomachs for different reasons as she explains, “june 11, 2020 … two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn. i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying (sic).”

Gigi, 25, also talked about her experience of becoming a mother for the first time as she shared images of her maternity shoot on Instagram last month. She captioned one of the images from her recent shoot as, “Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you (sic)!”

Gigi and Zayn first started dating in 2015 when the latter had left the famous boy-band One Direction to pursue his solo singing career. Gigi also made an appearance on Malik’s first solo music video for the song Pillowtalk. The couple announced their pregnancy in April this year