Harshal Patel sweeps IPL 2021 individual honours, including ‘Most Valuable Player’ | Cricket News

DUBAI: Following is a list of individual honours that were awarded at the end of the 14th Indian Premier League, in which Chennai Super Kings emerged as the champions after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in final.
Gamechanger of the Season, Most Valuable Player of the Season and Purple Cap:Harshal Patel of the Royal Challengers Bangalore) for 32 wickets in 15 games, the most this season, including one five-wicket haul and one four-wicket haul.
Emerging Player of the season and Orange Cap: Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings for his 635 runs, including four half centuries and one hundred.
Fair Play Award: Rajasthan Royals
Catch of the Season: Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings for taking Sunil Narine’s catch in Ahmedabad with a full-length dive at deep mid-wicket.
Super striker of the season: Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals for his strike rate of 168.
Most Sixes in the Season: KL Rahul of Punjab Kings with 30 sixes.