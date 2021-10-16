Harshal Patel sweeps IPL 2021 individual honours, including ‘Most Valuable Player’ | Cricket News

Gamechanger of the Season,

DUBAI: Following is a list of individual honours that were awarded at the end of the 14th Indian Premier League , in which Chennai Super Kings emerged as the champions after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in final. Harshal Patel of the Royal Challengers Bangalore ) for 32 wickets in 15 games, the most this season, including one five-wicket haul and one four-wicket haul.Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings for his 635 runs, including four half centuries and one hundred.

Fair Play Award: Rajasthan Royals

Catch of the Season: Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings for taking Sunil Narine’s catch in Ahmedabad with a full-length dive at deep mid-wicket.

Super striker of the season: Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals for his strike rate of 168.

Most Sixes in the Season: KL Rahul of Punjab Kings with 30 sixes.