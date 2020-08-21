Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain ‘co-operating’ with police after incident

The defender, 27, has been holidaying on the island of Mykonos and was reportedly involved in an incident on Friday morning.

Manchester United said in a statement that it was aware of the incident involving Maguire.

“Contact has been made with Harry [Maguire], and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment,” it read.

A spokesperson for the South Aegean Police Directorate confirmed three arrests, including a footballer, had taken place but could not provide names.