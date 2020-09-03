Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year production deal with the streaming company that will have the two royals producing exclusive films and series for the service, Netflix announced on Wednesday.
That includes scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children’s programming. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may appear on camera for some of the projects, but Meghan has no plans to return to acting. Markle starred on USA Network’s legal drama “Suits” from 2011 to 2018.
The Netflix deal is the next step in that evolution.
“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” The Duke and Duchess said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”
“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home — and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and content chief for Netflix, said in a statement.