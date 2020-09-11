HarperCollins Files Suit Against Lindsay Lohan, Demands Advance With Interest and Legal Fees

American actress Lindsay Lohan is being sued by book publishing giant HarperCollins. Apparently, she had signed a contract under which she had to write a book. However, she has till date not written any book.

According to a report published in USA Today, the actress had also taken $365,000 advance for the book.

The lawsuit has been filed in New York Supreme Court. The publishing giant and the diva’s Crossheart Productions had signed the contract in March 2014. As per the contract, Lohan had to write the book which had to be published on or before May 1, 2015. But due to mutual agreement, both the parties in 2016 agreed upon pushing the deadline to March 15, 2017.

A part of the suit reads, “The Defendants failed to deliver a complete manuscript for the Work to the Plaintiff by the contractually agreed upon deadline and to this day they have failed to deliver a complete manuscript.”

Further, the publisher has also sought the advance amount with interest and the legal fees. Apart from the that, HarperCollins seeks “further relief as this Court deems to be just and proper.”

It must be noted the suit also mentions that the book publishing company had informed the American actress’s representatives about it back in 2018. She was informed about the company’s demand of wanting the advance with interest back. Yet, she did not get back to HarperCollins.

Meanwhile, Lohan has shared a post on Instagram to inform her friends and fans that she is starting her own company in the United Arab Emirates.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “So excited to set up my own company in the UAE! My journey continues in this incredible country! Thanks to @virtuzone for making my company setup process so smooth. If you are interested in setting up your own company here in the UAE, and looking to #BeYourOwnBoss then I recommend you get in touch with these guys.”

In the photo, she can be seen clad in jeans and top against the backdrop that reads #BEYOUROWNBOSS.