Harmanpreet Kaur to lead 15-member Indian women’s squad in Commonwealth Games | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

NEW DELHI: Wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia, who has an unimpressive strike rate of under-100 in T20 format, was on Monday named in the Indian women’s squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games while dashing batter Richa Ghosh has been put in the stand-by list.The most notable player to make a comeback to the national fold is all-rounder Sneh Rana, who didn’t play in the Sri Lanka series owing to an injury which kept her at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will have converted keeper Yastika Bhatia as the first choice stumper.

Taniya’s selection was surprising as the Neetu David-led selection committee has brought back a keeper-batter, who has in all totalled 166 runs in 22 innings at an average of 9.72 with a strike-rate of 94.

The casualty was Bengal’s Richa Ghosh, who has scored 191 runs in 14 games at a strike-rate of 112 plus but is now in the reserves list as she has fallen off the radar in recent times.

Veteran leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who is no longer a certainty in the squad, is also in the stand-by list along with seamer Simran Dil Bahadur.

The three pacers in the list are Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar.

India is in Group A with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are placed in Group B. They will play Australia on July 29, followed by a match against Pakistan on July 31 and Barbados (August 3).

The top two teams from the respective pools will progress to the semi-finals.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma , S. Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.