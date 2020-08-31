Happy Onam 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS to Share with Loved Ones

The annual harvest festival of Kerala is known as Onam. People across the state celebrate the 10-day-long festival with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. The festival falls in the month of August and September. For the year 2020, the Onam celebrations began on August 22 and the ends on August 31.

To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting on Twitter. “Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health,” the tweet read.

Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health. pic.twitter.com/4pjpGRKk6Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

On the occasion of Onam 2020, we have compiled WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS and Greetings to share with your loved and dear ones:

– Celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness. Cheers to this auspicious occasion! Happy Onam everyone!

– On the happy occasion of Onam, may you have abundance of joy in your live, good health and immense prosperity. Wishing a very happy Onam to you and your entire family. Happy Onam 2020!

– Let this season bring you a lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish! Happy Onam

