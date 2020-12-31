Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp Wishes, SMSs, Quotes to Send to Your Loved Ones

The year 2021 is here and with the new year comes new beginnings, fresh starts and new hopes for a brighter future. There are the well-intended promises and resolutions that people make to themselves. As we hope to be more kind and resolve ourselves to be better, we also wish our loved one to do the same.

Meanwhile, if you are wondering the best way to send New Year wishes to your friends and family than here we have enlisted some of the best wishes to send to your loved ones and relatives on the New Year’s eve.

Here are Happy New Year Wishes 2021 you can send to your loved ones:

● With the new year on the horizon, I wish that you embrace it with an open heart and go forward with faith, hope, and courage. Happy New Year!

● New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year 2021

● As you pursue your hopes and dreams, may this year bring you much success and may your journey be wonderful. Happy New Year 2021

● Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

● Wishing you and yours health and prosperity in the new year. New Year 2021

Happ New Year 2021 SMSs, Greeting for your family and friends:

● It is time to forget the past and celebrate a new beginning. Happy New Year.

● Let go of the past behind you. Right ahead, lies a new beginning. Make it a memorable experience. Happy New Year.

● Let’s give a warm welcome to the year that starts a new, cherish each moment that the year shall behold, so let’s come together and celebrate a blissful start to the New Year.

● No matter if every sunset steels one day from our life, but every sunrise gives us one another day to hope! I wish new hopes will always be a part of your life. Happy new year.

● Counting my blessings and wishing you more. Hope you enjoy the New Year in store. Have a joyous New Year, my dear friend!

Happy New Year 2021 Shayari:

● Jo Beetna Tha Wo Beet Gaya, Aane Wala Naya Saal Hai.

● Humne To Kar Diya Advance Mein Wish, Kya Apko Hamara Khayal Hai?

● Sooraj nikalta hai poorab kee or se, naya saal mangalmay ho ham sabakee or se.

● Naye Varsh ki badhai adaa kijiye, dil kisi ka na toote dua kijiye.

● Payal kee jhankaar ho raste raste, naya saal mangalmay ho hansate hansate.

● Naya saal aaya mubaarak tumhe ho, mile khushiyan raahee na koi sitam ho.