Happy Janmashtami 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Images to Share with Your Loved Ones

One of the biggest festivals of the Hindu faith, Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha or the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadon. This day marks the birth celebration of Shri Krishna, also known as an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Janmashtami is celebrated with pomp and show all across India and abroad. All the devotees of Shri Krishna observe fast throughout the day and open it with the celebration of his birth at 12am. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 12.

On the festival, share some love and light with your close ones with these messages:

1. Murli Manohar… Giridhara Gopala… Govinda Hari… This Krishna Janmashtami, may lord shower upon his divine blessings as you chant the names of Shri Lord Krishna… Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

2. Makhan Churakar jisne khaya, bansi bajakar jisne nachaya, Khushi manao uske janamdin ki, jisne duniya ko prem ka rasta dikhaya.

3. On this Janmashtami, I pray that all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

4. Nand ke anand bhayo, jai Kanhaiya lal ki, hathi ghoda paal ki, jai Kanhaiya lal ki. Happy Janmashtami.

5. May Lord Nand Gopal steal away all your tensions and worries… And shower you with all the love, peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

6. Chandan ki khusbu, Resham ka haar, Bhaado ki shugandh, Barish ki fuhar, Dil ki ummidein, Apno ka pyaar. Mangalmay ho aapka Krishna Janmashtmi ka tyohar.

7. Ek Radha Ek Meera, Dono ne shyam ko chaaha, ab shyaam pe hai sara bhaar, kis ki preet kare sweekar.

8. Krishna jiska naam hai, gokul jiska dhaam hai, aise bhagwaan Krishna ko hum sab ka pranam hai.

9. It is very obvious that there will be victory of truth always, So always try to do the things told by Krishna and behave like a lord Rama. WISH U VERY HAPPY GOKULASHTAMI

10. May Lord Krishna come to your house & takes away all your Makhan & Mishri with all your worries & sorrows. Happy Janmashtami.