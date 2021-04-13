Happy Gudi Padwa 2021: History and Significance

Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo is celebrated by Maharashtrians and Konkanis as the first day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the popular festival will be celebrated tomorrow amid the rising Covid-19 cases and the lurking lockdown in the state of Maharashtra.

How it is celebrated

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm as it holds a lot of significance. It is named after two words with ”Gudi” meaning the emblem or flag of Lord Brahma and ”Padwa’ signifying the first day of the moon.

People celebrate the occasion with the customary oil bath which is practised as the day begins, following which they decorate their abodes and slip into new clothes. Rangoli comes as one of the primary attractions of the festive occasion and is made utilizing colours and flowers.

People also position Gudi which is considered as a symbol of victory at the entrance of their homes or on windows, following which they consume leaves of neem.

Talking about the origin of the festival then as per the Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Brahma on this day created the universe and initiated days, weeks, months as well as years. With Ugadi being considered as the first day of the creation of the universe, people worship Lord Brahma on the holy day of Gudi Padwa.

With Maharashtra breaking records of new Covid-19 cases every day, the state government this time has asked people to celebrate the occasion at home. The state administration is also mulling a full-fledged lockdown to slow down the spread of the infection and its official announcement is expected in a day or two. Several other states in the country are also considering a lockdown owing to the surging second wave of the Covid-19. We wish everyone a happy and safe Gudi Padwa!

