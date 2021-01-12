Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: 5 Adorable ZiGi Moments

Pillowtalk video sensation star, Zayn Malik’s birthday is today and we thought of celebrating our favourite singer-songwriter by cherishing his lovely photos with the stunning Gigi Hadid.

As Zayn Malik turns 27, let us take a glimpse at the love life of this star singer with his lady love Gigi Hadid.

Here are some heartening posts of the gorgeous duo:

Zayn Malik and Gigi have been known to have been in an on and off relationship since the time they had started dating. After a temporary, apparent hiatus, their fans woke up to their beautiful post of being together with this one:

Sharing this wonderful boomerang post on Instagram, on her 25th birthday, Gigi penned a very emotional, joyful note. She could be seen merrily hugging and having a gala time with her friends, family and her long-time boyfriend and recently the father of their daughter- Zayn Malik in the post.

It was evident that she had the ‘sweetest’ birthday indeed.

Another photo of Zayn and Gigi hugging each other gleefully, from the same birthday party surfaced in Instagram.

Netizens got excited seeing them together and wished for ‘Zigi’ to be together forever. They sure do make a lovely pair.

Later in August while sharing this photo of the two, Gigi went on to announce the news of her pregnancy. Captioned as ‘baby daddy’ with a smiley, she had shared the photo where she could be seen sharing a lovely moment with Zayn, liplocked.

One of the most-talked-about gorgeous couples, announced the arrival of their baby girl soon after in September 2020 with this heart-warming, black and white photo of the new-born child holding Gigi’s fingers. Captioning it as ‘our girl…’ Gigi made all their fans happy.

As Zayn amorously caresses Gigi’s tummy, resting his face- the glow in their faces has our hearts.

Captioned as, ‘August, waiting for our girl’ – this post is extremely cute and captures the lovey-dovey couple’s amorous feelings for each other beautifully.