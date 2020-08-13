Happy Birthday Sunidhi Chauhan: Her 5 Hit Songs for Your Playlist

A bonafide musician, Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the most versatile voices in the Indian playback music scene. Born on August 14, Sunidhi started her music career very young and has successfully firmed her name in the list of top singers the country has produced. Brimming with talent, Sunidhi was recognised on a Doordarshan singing reality show hosted by Annu Kapoor.

Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi from the film Mast was her first popular Bollywood number that pushed her career in the upward direction only. She has lent her voice to more than 3,000 songs. Throughout her career, Sunidhi has won several accolades including three Filmfare Awards. As the singer turns 37, here are five of her iconic songs you can’t miss:

Kamli

Katrina Kaif had Aamir Khan drop to his knees as she sizzled onscreen with her jaw-dropping moves. But it was Sunidhi who made the dance number a titillating ride with her rich voice. The artist never fails to prove love and devotion to her craft.

Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani Suno

Arguably one of the most beautiful songs sung by Sunidhi, you can truly feel the passion of love in this romantic track. This song never loses its novelty and is still remembered for the marvellous texture.

Sheila Ki Jawani

It was time for Sunidhi purists to move over O Saki Saki and Beedi when the singer added this one to her roster. Sunidhi is rightly dubbed as the “queen of item songs”. Her explosive vocals to Vishal-Shekhar’s composition made this track, song of 2011.

Bhaage Re Mann Kahin

A soothing ballad with a vibe which was elevated because Sunidhi sang it like the genius she is. Well-penned and expertly composed, this song is one that an aficionado can listen to on loop. Bhaage Re Maan Kahin also proved that Sunidhi can sing any type of song.

Maskhari

This recent gem of a song hit all the right chords. Sunidhi added another feather to her cap proving that she is no alien to feel-good emotional songs. Beautifully portrayed and in-tone with the mood of the film, Sunidhi fans will be indebted for this refreshing number. Sunidhi’s voice paired with A.R Rahman’s music and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s soulful lyrics. What more could we ask for?

HBD queen of melody, Sunidhi.