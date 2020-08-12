Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 5 Adorable Childhood Pics of the Actress

Bollywood actress, Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday on August 12. Sara is the daughter of former Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She started her Bollywood journey with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked with Rohit Shetty for Simmba and Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal.

On her birthday, we have compiled some of her childhood pictures. Take a look:

Sara and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi have been living with mother Amrita Singh since their parents divorced. She recently shared a picture of the happy trio, playing with Holi colors.

Sara shares a great bond with her father Saif and this picture is proof of the same. Sharing the adorable picture, Sara wrote, “The one person that has always been the definition of peace ☮️, the epitome of love ❤️ and the personification of Mickey Mouse * Love you Abba”.

Sara’s love for acting didn’t develop recently. The child was an enthusiastic actor ever since she was a child. In this picture, we see a little Sara dancing as she dresses up beautifully.

If you think Taimur is the only cute kid on the block, it is because perhaps Sara and Ibrahim did not get as much attention from the paparazzi. It will not be an exaggeration to say that cuteness runs in the Pataudi genes.

On Eid, Sara shared a throwback picture from her childhood, wearing a hijab, alongside a recent picture. She looks adorably cute with pink lips and big black eyes as she poses with grace.

