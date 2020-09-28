Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: A Look at the Stunning Style of Bollywood Diva

Mouni Roy started her career with the television industry. She debuted on the small screen with Ekta Kapoor’s drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi where she played Krishna Tulsi. Mouni subsequently appeared in many television serials and shows. However, she became a household name with her portrayal of Sati in the mythological drama Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. The actress went on to play another successful part as Shivanya in Naagin.

Mouni, who is also a Kathak dancer, reached the finals with her partner choreographer Punit Pathak on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She entered the world of films with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold in 2018. In 2019, she appeared in two films – Romeo Akbar Walter, headlined by John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China. Although both the films underperformed in their theatrical run, Mouni was praised for her better performance in small roles.

Her performance in the ZEE5 original film London Confidential is critically acclaimed. Mouni will next be seen as the main antagonist in the upcoming adventure fantasy film Brahmāstra. On the occasion of Mouni’s 34th birthday today, here’s looking at some of her top social media moments:

Mouni is an avid social media user. She loves travelling and often shares stunning visuals from her trips on Instagram. Taking the chic quotient a notch above, Mouni opted for a floral number that came with pretty ruffles and ruche detailing.

Mouni is a stunning vision to behold in this capture. Surrounded by the blue waters, Mouni is sitting in a boat under a picturesque sky.

To mark the festival of Onam 2020, Mouni shared a series of beautiful clicks. Mouni often takes the traditional route sporting a variety of ethnic looks. She looks gorgeous in this outfit that came in a pristine hue. She accessorized her look with chunky silver earrings.

The diva is stunning in this all-black look. Keeping it sporty, Mouni tied a matching cardigan around her waist. The fashionista added a dash of colour to the frame by carrying a red bag along.

Mouni loves wearing bikinis on her vacays. She often shares her beach photos in stunning two-piece outfits. She wrote, “along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust …(stories in my head to the rescue some days)”

Here’s wishing the gorgeous diva a very happy birthday!