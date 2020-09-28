Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: 5 Rare Pictures of the Legendary Singer

Lata Mangeshkar turns a year older on September 28. One of the best-known and most revered playback singers in India, Lata’s melodies have immensely contributed to the field of music. No singer has captivated the reflection of an entire nation like she has. Lata’s first music lesson was given by her father Deenanath Mangeshkar, a renowned Natya Sangeet musician and a Hindustani classical vocalist.

Born in Madhya Pradesh, Lata is the eldest of five siblings. Her younger sisters Meena, Asha, Usha and brother Hridaynath are all accomplished music artistes. Lata has been conferred with three National Film Awards, six Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and numerous accolades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on her by the Government of India in 1989. To recognise her contributions to the nation, Lata was honoured with the Bharat Ratna and has also been a recipient of the coveted Officer of the Legion of Honour by France in 2007.

On the occasion of Lata’s birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some of her priceless moments:

Lata joined Instagram last year. Her page is a vault of the most epic gems from the past. She wished everyone on the occasion of Diwali with this rare picture.

A very young Lata can be seen posing with her two dear dogs. Her doe-eyed and saree clad looks gives a pretty image of the playback singer.

Lata wished everyone on World Photography Day. She shared this rare photo where she is seen busy with a camera. She also posted a series of images that feature a young Lata and people who are special to her.

Lata’s younger sister, revered singer Asha shared a few unseen photographs. To wish her elder sister on the occasion of her birthday last year, Asha called her “Bharat ki shaan.”

A picture filled with fond memories. The monochromatic picture has the sister duo laughing with all heart. Lata wished Asha on the latter’s birthday and gave her blessings.

Here’s wishing India’s nightingale a very happy birthday!