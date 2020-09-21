Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Five Fashionable Moments from Her Style File

Kareena Kapoor Khan can never look average in any outfit. The diva can rock a sack if given one. Blessed with good features and an attitude that has no competition, Bebo has been muse to many fashion designers to walk the ramp.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense and sartorial choices, the Begum grabs eyeballs every time she steps out. She loves a no-fuss no-muss wardrobe, when it comes to clothing. Bold red carpet-ready looks or casual chic, Kareena has been seamlessly swinging between glam and off-duty looks.

As Kareena turns 40 today, here’s looking at some of her top fashionable moments:

Beauty in black

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a point in a fun, eye-catching yet a note-worthy look. She picked a slouchy dress that featured one of the top trends, tie-dye print. With its relaxed fit, Kareena’s black and white dress is an ideal choice for a dinner date, or a day of lounging at a resort. To her bohemian number, she adds minimal, yet sharp strappy black heels and oversized silver hoops. Sticking to her trademark beachy waves, a bold scarlet lip and kohled eyes, Bebo sealed her look with finesse.

Self-confessed “jeans and T-shirt girl”

No girl can ever say no to a comfy chic t-shirt and Kareena rules this department. T-shirt is undoubtedly her go-to clothing piece. Her undying love for denims comes as no surprise as it has been the star’s get-go since forever. The one wardrobe staple Bebo can’t seem to get enough is the classic T-shirt and she has mastered the art to work the absolute basics in her closet to her advantage. She channelled her love for slogan T-shirts by opting for a roomy white number that came with a quirky reading.

Shining bright

For a promotional event in the city, Kareena was dressed in a must-see ensemble. She took the risqué route with a lemon yellow dress which came with several interesting elements. The sultry dress featured a cut-out at the midriff, and the gathers were enhanced with silver hardware pieces. Kareena chose a pair of diamond earrings and a pair of chocolate brown heels and sunglasses to round off her look. A dewy base, a nude lip colour and lightly tousled locks were the final touch to the fuss-free, yet pretty pastel ensemble.

Kaftan rage

One has to hand it to Bebo to kickstart many trends. One of them is the easy breezy kaftan that became popular after Bebo turned a loyalist for these numbers. Showing off her fetish for this super summer blessing of an outfit, Kareena flaunted her love for kaftan like never before. She also made the no-filter no makeup look a rage by sharing sun-kissed clicks of her flawless beauty.

Saree clad diva

Kareena is a loyalist for ethnic wear and her hourglass figure is meant for a saree. She manages to carry any saree with grace and looks a vision in a six yard number. For her cousin’s baraat ceremony, Kareena turned heads in a yellow leheriya saree teamed with a gold strappy blouse. She rounded off her look with a gajra, chunky earrings and just a bindi.

It’s quite evident that Kareena remains one of the most loved fashionistas in Bollywood, and with good reason.