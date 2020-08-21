Happy Birthday Gulzar: 5 Iconic Songs by Bollywood’s Renowned Lyricist

Renowned poet and veteran lyricist Gulzar turns a year older today. His work is celebrated across many capacities from screenplay to storytelling, direction, production, and his lyrics. Apart from songs, Gulzar pens poetry, dialogues, and scripts too. Gulzar has managed to encapsulate the widest range of audience with his lyrics that are evocative and beautiful.

His list of accolades includes Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Akademi Award, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Apart from many awards, he has been honoured with several Indian National Film Awards, 21 Filmfare Awards, one Academy Award and one Grammy Award.

Here’s a look at five such iconic songs:

1. Aanewala Pal Janewala hai (Golmaal)

The lyrics of this popular song from the comic film was penned by Gulzar and sung by Kishore Kumar. Even after so many decades, the heart touching song featuring Amol Palekar and Bidiya Goswami, continues to rule listeners’ hearts.

2. Yaara Silli Silli (Lekin)

Nobody can describe feelings of love or heartbreak better than Gulzar. Crooned by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the iconic number featuring Dimple Kapadia remains one of the most celebrated numbers penned by Gulzar.

3. Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le (Sadma)

This number evokes emotions on the higher side every time it plays. Gulzar denotes philosophy of life that time waits for none through his verses in this ultimate number. The song is bound to make you rethink life and touch you like none other.

4. Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji (Ishqiya)

We know Gulzar from his work, and what other song can do that better than the song that speaks from to and for the heart? The song describes the feelings and innocence of a heart in love. The beautiful ballad was picturised on Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan.

5. Mera Kuchh Saamaan (Ijaazat)

This song won Gulzar the National Award for the best lyrics in 1988. The song was courtesy Pamcham but made beautiful by the heartwrenching composition of Gulzar. Sung by Asha Bhosle, featuring happy moments between Anuradha Patel and Naseeruddin Shah, the song went on to become one of the best numbers of the trinity.