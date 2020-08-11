Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth: 5 Unmissable Instagram Posts by the Actor

Actor Chris Hemsworth turns a year older on August 11. The popular star is best known for his role as Thor. He has been playing the superhero character since 2011 in various Marvel films.

Chris is married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010 are blessed with three children including one daughter and twin sons.

The birthday boy was last seen in Extraction. The father of three not only starred in the movie but was also one of its producers.

As he turns 37 years old today, here is a look at some of his best Instagram posts:

Avengers Squad

He has shared a carousel of images with the Avengers Endgame crew. The majority of the snaps are quirky selfies in which they can be seen making funny expressions. These pictures have been clicked during the various press events that they went to for promoting the film.

Little man

In the monochrome snap, the daddy dearest can be seen watching his son as he begins to ride the skateboard. Both the father and son are wearing their protection gear.

Lady love

He is seen posing with his lady love against a stunning backdrop. The much-in-love couple smile as they pose for the lens.

Indian fans

This video clip is from the shoot’s last day in India. As the footage begins, we see fans running around to get a glimpse of Thor.

Dancing with kids

In a video that will certainly make you smile, Chris is seen spending some quality time with kids. The video turns overdramatic when he starts playing along with his dog.

The actor will return as Thor with director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.