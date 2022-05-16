Hamstring injury forces Ajinkya Rahane out of rest of IPL 2022 | Cricket News

MUMBAI: In another big blow to Kolkata Knight Riders‘ slender hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs, opener Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the tournament ahead of their last league game on Wednesday against the Lucknow Super Giants due to a “bad hamstring injury.”
Confirming the news, a source at the Knight Riders told TOI: “Yes, unfortunately (Rahane is out of the rest of IPL-15). He suffered a bad hamstring injury in the last game (against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on Saturday).”
Rahane didn’t come out to field in that match after being injured while batting.
The former India captain exited the KKR bubble on Monday evening. Rahane will now report to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, where he will recover from the injury.
In seven games this IPL, Rahane scored 133 runs@19.00, with a strike rate of 103.90. He was dropped after five games, but looked in decent touch (25 & 28) after being recalled for the last two games.
