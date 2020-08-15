Halle Berry Turns 54, Celebrates by Posting Picture of Her Skateboarding

Halle Berry might have turned 54 but her recent Instagram post shows she is still defying age. The actress who turned a year older on Saturday has been actively posting stunning pictures of her on her social media handle, but with her recent birthday post on her verified Instagram account, she proved that age is just another number for her.

In the ageless picture, she is seen donning a white tee paired with bathing suit bottoms and riding on a skateboard. As the skateboard moves forward, she looks back and gives a radiant smile.

“54….life just gets better and better! 🌈✨”, captioned Halley.

Recently she shared a breathtaking picture of her in an orange bikini that was reminiscent of the one she wore 18 years ago as Bond girl Jinx in James Bond film, Die Another Day opposite to Pierce Brosnan.

On the work front, the Oscar-Winning actress will see her directorial debut with the sports film ‘Bruised’. In the film, she will be seen in the role of a disgraced MMA fighter who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world while simultaneously dealing with an estranged relationship with her son.

Before it went to Halle, the project was slated to star Blake Lively and have Nick Cassavetes on the director’s chair.

‘Bruised’ will have its world premiere at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020.