Hair Stylist Shares Photo of Kim Kardashian Dozing Off on Salon Chair and Fans Totally Relate

Reality television star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian may be a glamorous social media personality but even the best of us need our power naps. In a recent Instagram post shared by Kim’s hair stylist Chris Appleton, we can see how the 40-year-old Skims owner is dozing off in the middle of her hair styling session.

Chris could not resist taking the picture of an almost perfect American entrepreneur having a rare moment where she resembled normal human beings who do take naps. In the picture, Kim is seen sleeping off on her salon chair with her mouth open as Chris poses for the camera with a victory sign. Chris’ assistant is seen holding Kim’s hair while she sleeps soundly. Chris captioned the picture and wrote, “I love u Kim”.

The picture has certainly resonated with netizens and celebrities alike. Commenting on the picture, one of Kim’s closest friends Paris Hilton dubbed her as “Sleeping Beauty.” Celebrity hairstylist Priscilla Valles commented, “Love this picture.”

Fashion journalist Kristie Dash found the picture adorably hilarious as she commented with an ‘Lol’ followed by an ‘awww’. Celebrity Makeup artist Mary Phillips complimented Kim’s look which remained intact even while she was sleeping as she wrote, “She’s even perfect sleeping with her mouth open.”

For a few fans, the picture was reassuring as they felt good to know that even someone as perfect looking as Kim needed sleep. As one comment mentioned, “I feel good knowing that Kim Kardashian also sleeps with her mouth open haha but she looks beautiful.”

Mother of North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West, Kim’s rare picture also resonated with working moms who hardly get any sleep as they balance their work life with their home life. “Tell me you’re a working Mom without telling me you’re a working Mom”, commented one user.

Kim Kardashian filed for a divorce from her husband and rapper Kanye West last month with “irreconcilable differences” being cited as the reason behind the reason in the legal documents.